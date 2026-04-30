Rockets stay alive with Game 5 win over Lakers

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Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22 points, while Tari Eason contributed 18, as the Houston Rockets staved off playoff elimination for the second consecutive game with a 99-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 on Wednesday night, cutting the Lakers’ lead in the first-round series to 3-2.

Alperen Sengun finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists for the fifth-seeded Rockets, who forced a return to Houston for Game 6 on Friday night with a determined performance, overcoming the impact of Austin Reaves’ return to the Lakers lineup, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Houston has now secured back-to-back victories despite the absence of leading scorer Kevin Durant, who has missed four of the five games in the series due to injuries.

Although no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series, the Rockets have moved halfway toward that milestone. Of the 159 teams that have fallen behind 0-3, only four have managed to extend the series to a Game 7.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points, including 17 in the second half, and added seven assists. However, Los Angeles suffered its second straight defeat after capturing Game 3 with a dramatic comeback in the final seconds of regulation.

Throughout his 23-year NBA career, James’ teams have never relinquished a 2-0 series advantage.

Austin Reaves returned from a nine-game injury absence to record 22 points and six assists, but the Lakers struggled with 15 costly turnovers in what was their weakest performance of the series and only their second loss in 16 home games since February.

Deandre Ayton posted 18 points and 17 rebounds for Los Angeles, which continues to be without Luka Doncic. The NBA’s scoring leader does not appear close to returning from a hamstring strain.

Reaves, sidelined since April 2 with an oblique injury, made an immediate impact with 11 points and six assists in the first half of Game 5. Nevertheless, Houston maintained control and carried its momentum into the second half, building an 87-74 lead with 5:55 remaining.

The Lakers responded with an 11-1 run, narrowing the gap to 88-85 after a driving layup by James. However, Reed Sheppard answered with a jumper before stealing the ball from James and finishing with a dunk with 2:20 left on the clock.

Ayton’s putback dunk cut the deficit to 96-93 after missed three-point attempts by both James and Reaves. Thompson converted one of two free throws, and James missed another three-point shot, allowing Houston to seal the victory.

After struggling offensively in the first two games in Los Angeles, the Rockets have regained their shooting rhythm, executing a balanced offense in Durant’s absence. The team has shown growing confidence, highlighted by Smith’s recent assertion that Houston is “obviously the better team” despite trailing 3-1 in the series.

Houston’s resilience also benefits the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who are resting after sweeping Phoenix and awaiting the winner of the series.

News.Az