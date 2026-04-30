Europa League semi-finals: Forest face Villa, Braga take on Freiburg

Europa League semi-finals: Forest face Villa, Braga take on Freiburg

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The 2025–26 UEFA Europa League reaches its decisive final four stage this week, with the first-leg semi-final matches taking place on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The ties feature Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa and Braga vs Freiburg, with both winners advancing to the final in Istanbul on May 20, News.Az reports.

Both fixtures are evenly poised, with key injuries, tactical adjustments, and squad rotation expected to play a major role in shaping the opening legs.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

City Ground, Nottingham

Kick-off: 21:00 CET

An all-English semi-final adds extra intensity, with Forest chasing a historic European final appearance and Villa aiming to continue their strong European campaign under Unai Emery.

Forest come into the tie in strong form, unbeaten in multiple recent matches, while Villa rely on their European experience and attacking depth.

Team News

Nottingham Forest:

- Several defensive injuries remain a concern

- Murillo, Jair Cunha, and Willy Boly are doubtful or unavailable

- Hudson-Odoi is ruled out for the season

- Key attacker Morgan Gibbs-White expected to start

Aston Villa:

- Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara are doubts/injured

- Emery expected to rotate midfield depending on fitness updates

- Ollie Watkins likely to lead the attack

Predicted Lineups

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1):

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangaré, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Chris Wood

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1):

Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Luiz; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

Braga vs Freiburg

Estádio Municipal de Braga

Kick-off: 21:00 CET

Braga host Freiburg in a historic tie, with the German side reaching a European semi-final for the first time. Braga, meanwhile, aim to reach another European final after their 2011 Europa League run.

Freiburg’s disciplined structure meets Braga’s fluid attacking system, built around quick transitions and wide overloads.

Team News

Braga:

- Strong attacking unit expected to start

- Ricardo Horta and Zalazar key creative outlets

- Full squad largely available

Freiburg:

- Some rotation expected due to squad depth limits

- Defensive stability remains priority away from home

- Vincenzo Grifo expected to start in attack

Predicted Lineups

Braga (4-3-3):

Matheus; Mendes, Niakaté, Oliveira, Borja; Al-Musrati, Zalazar, Carvalho; Horta, Banza, Víctor

Freiburg (4-2-3-1):

Atubolu; Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Günter; Eggestein, Höfler; Grifo, Doan, Sallai; Höler

Match Context

- Both semi-final first legs kick off on April 30, 2026

- Return legs scheduled for May 7

- Final will be played in Istanbul on May 20

- Aston Villa are considered slight competition favourites due to depth and experience

- Forest and Braga aim to capitalize on home advantage in the first legs

News.Az