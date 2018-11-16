Azerbaijani companies expanding export of alcohol to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani companies reached an agreement on the export of wine and other alcoholic beverages to China, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message, Trend agency reports.

According to the message, the agreements were reached as part of the ProWine China International Trade Fair for Wines and Spirits in China’s Shanghai city.

A delegation of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs participated in the exhibition by using a single stand with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The ‘Azeri Sharab’ company signed an agreement on the supply of alcoholic beverages worth $3 million to Shanghai at the exhibition.

Such companies as ‘A + Co’, ‘Jalilabad Sharab-2’, ‘Tovuz Baltiya’, ‘Merit-Brand’, ‘Sharg Ulduzu’, ‘Aspi-Agro’, ‘Ganja Sharab-2’ and Fireland reached primary agreements on the supply of their products to China.

The ‘Shirvan’ company also reached an agreement on the supply of its products to Japanese and Chinese companies.

Over 120 kinds of wines and other alcoholic beverages of Azerbaijani producers were showcased at the exhibition.

