Azerbaijani confirms 493 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has confirmed 493 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Some 561 virus infected people have recovered and 8 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 26,165, with 17,256 recoveries and 334 deaths.

As many as 8,575 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 8,722 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 601,500.

News.Az