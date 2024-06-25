Azerbaijani, Czech satellite operators embark on cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani space agency Azercosmos has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Czech satellite communications company PEKASAT SE.

Both parties will cooperate for their customers in the field of telemetry - receiving control signals and sending commands to satellites, transmitting large amounts of data from satellites, as well as sharing expertise in the operation of ground infrastructure, Azercosmos as saying in a statement, News.Az reports.The Agency emphasised that the memorandum is aimed at enhancing ground station interoperability and new business opportunities for low-orbit satellite operations.Azercosmos is the national satellite operator of Azerbaijan, established in 2010 as a state-owned company. It operates and manages the Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 satellites, which provide communications and broadcasting services across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.The satellite operator aims to develop Azerbaijan's space industry and contribute to the country's technological advancement through satellite communications and Earth observation capabilities. The company collaborates with international partners and provides a range of satellite-based services, including direct-to-home broadcasting, broadband internet, and data transmission.

