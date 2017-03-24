Azerbaijani Defense Minister checks organization of defense on frontline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s military leadership has checked the organization of defense as part of the visit to the military units located on the frontline, defense ministry t

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the command observation posts in a military unit and he was reported about the activity of a system that is constantly and continuously monitoring the opposite side with modern facilities, its shooting system and improvement of fortifications.

The minister congratulated the personnel being on combat duty in the trenches on the occasion of Novruz holiday, recalled sacred duty of the servicemen of faithfully serving the motherland, people and state, as well as ordered them to be ready to fight for liberation of the occupied lands at any moment.

News.Az



News.Az