Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Russian ambassador

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov on September 21, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

Congratulating the ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, Hasanov wished him success regarding the expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, Trend reports.

Hasanov stressed that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, like in many areas, are successfully developing in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military education.

Noting that the Azerbaijan-Russia relations have the rich history, Hasanov expressed confidence that the relations will continue to develop successfully.

Expressing satisfaction with the beginning of activity in Azerbaijan as ambassador, the diplomat assured that he would make every effort to develop the Azerbaijan-Russia relations, in particular, cooperation in the military sphere.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the military-political situation in the region, the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.

