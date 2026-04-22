Tajikistan launches green bonds to drive climate finance integration

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The Government of Tajikistan is issuing green bonds, which is an important step toward integrating the country into the global system of sustainable climate finance, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said.

He made the remark at the plenary session of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana (RES 2026) in Kazakhstan on April 22, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

According to him, under current conditions, the mobilization of environmental investments and the introduction of market-based mechanisms to support green growth are of particular importance.

The President also noted the feasibility of considering the gradual establishment of a regional carbon market in order to support emission reduction efforts and attract new investments.

He further emphasized that the protection and sustainable use of biological resources are key to addressing environmental challenges. In this regard, Tajikistan has adopted a national greening program through 2040.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.

News.Az