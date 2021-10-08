Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkey’s new military attaché

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday met with the newly appointed military attaché of Turkey to the country, Major General Zakaria Yalcin, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The minister congratulated the newly appointed military attaché on his appointment in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Major General Z. Yalcin expressed satisfaction with his work as a military attache in Azerbaijan, noted he would spare no effort to develop Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, especially in the military field.

It was noted that all relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, including military cooperation, are based on brotherhood and friendship.

The sides also discussed the regional military-political situation, military, military-technical, military education, military medicine, and other issues of mutual interest.

