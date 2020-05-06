Azerbaijani defense minister, presidential aide visit foremost military unit under construction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel General Maharram Aliyev, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Defense Ministry’s leadership visited a military unit in the frontline zone, the construction of which is nearing completion as part of the reforms carried out to further improving the social conditions of military personnel in the country.

The visit took place under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

It was reported that all conditions will be created in the military unit to ensure the accommodation of the military personnel and the fulfillment of their service and combat missions.

After inspecting the construction process, Minister Hasanov gave relevant instructions in connection with the quality implementation and timely completion of the work.

News.Az