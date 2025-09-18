Azerbaijani defense minister visits China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, accompanied by senior military officials, is paying a working visit to Beijing to attend 12th Xiangshan Forum.

Minister Hasanov is visiting Beijing at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

On September 18, the minister attended the official opening ceremony of the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum convened under the theme "Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development."



As part of the forum, Minister Hasanov met with his Chinese counterpart Admiral D. Jun.



The meeting involved discussions on the current status and future prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. The officials had a detailed exchange of views on a range of issues of common interest.



It is noteworthy that the forum, which will continue until September 19, convenes heads of defense agencies from over 100 countries, alongside representatives of international organizations, research institutions, senior military officials, and influential experts in military and security affairs.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

News.Az