Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenian media reports as ‘unfounded’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Monday refuted the information spread by some Armenian media outlets.

“The information spread in some Armenian media that Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the Gırmızı Bazar settlement of the Khojavend region, resulting in damage caused to civilian infrastructure, is false, unfounded and does not reflect reality,” the ministry told News.Az.

“We strongly deny this information,” added the ministry.

News.Az