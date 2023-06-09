Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes another fake information of Armenian side

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information released by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia regarding the alleged shelling of Armenian armed units by the Azerbaijani side near the Garaiman settlement in the Basarkechar district on June 9 at 22:50 (GMT+4) is entirely false and does not reflect the truth, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani MoD.

“We categorically deny this information,” the statement said.

News.Az