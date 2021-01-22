Azerbaijani delegation attends UNWTO session (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 113th session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO) has been held in Madrid, Spain. An Azerbaijani delegation led by the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev joined the session. The event participants discussed the issues of the session agenda as part of the Global Tourism Crisis Committee, including common steps for safe and seamless border travel in the post-pandemic period.

During the session, heads of delegations met with the King of Spain Felipe VI, as well as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has been re-elected as the Organization’s Secretary-General for 2022-2025.

News.Az