Azerbaijani delegation participates in "Partner 2025" fair in Belgrade

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Hidayat Azimov participated in the 12th International Armament and Military Equipment Exhibition – “Partner 2025,” which opened in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 23.

Held biennially, Partner 2025 provides an opportunity to showcase armament and military equipment manufacturers, establish new contacts, renew existing collaborations, and strengthen positions in the dynamic and valuable Southeast European and global markets, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

On the sidelines of the event, Hidayat Azimov visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade to lay flowers and pay tribute to his memory. He also toured the exhibition stands to view products displayed by various countries and companies.

Deputy Minister Azimov met with Goran Momčilović, Acting Assistant Minister for Budget and Finance of Serbia’s Ministry of Defense, and Jugoslav Petković, General Director of the State Company Yugoimport SDPR. During the meetings, they discussed the current state of defense industry cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, explored partnership prospects, and considered opportunities to expand relations based on mutual trust and understanding.

The 12th Partner 2025 fair attracted a record 200 exhibitors from over 30 countries, including leading European and global defense companies. Major participants included France's Safran and Thales, the Czech Republic's Aero Vodochody and Ceska Zbrojovka, and Switzerland's B&T AG. The fair, running until September 26, showcases Serbian and international innovations in combat platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), communications, and logistics systems.

News.Az