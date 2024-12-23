News.az
News
Belgrade
Belgrade
Serbia detains 37 after Belgrade clashes amid anti-government protests
03 Nov 2025-17:20
Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss economic, trade ties at intergovernmental commission session
23 Oct 2025-20:55
Shots fired outside Serbian Parliament, one injured, suspect detained -
VIDEO
22 Oct 2025-14:50
Azerbaijani delegation participates in "Partner 2025" fair in Belgrade
24 Sep 2025-21:41
At least 42 police officers injured during riots in Serbia, 37 people detained — minister
15 Aug 2025-06:55
Serbia foils coup attempt, detains six suspects
26 Jun 2025-10:17
Serbia's largest-ever rally draws 325,000 protesters against the government
VIDEO
16 Mar 2025-09:38
Belgrade prepares for major anti-government rally as tensions rise
VIDEO
15 Mar 2025-15:29
Eight dead in Belgrade nursing home fire
20 Jan 2025-17:11
Top diplomat highlights Azerbaijan’s critical role in Europe’s energy diversification in Belgrade
23 Dec 2024-14:58
