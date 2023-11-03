Azerbaijani delegation to take part in 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, Co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation Shahin Mustafayev will participate in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5-10, News.Az reports.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation will attend forums and deliver speeches as part of the exhibition. The delegation will also hold bilateral meetings with Chinese officials to discuss the prospects for developing economic and trade relations.

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion, to be installed at the Expo, will showcase the country’s competitive products.

The China International Import Expo, which was first announced by President Xi Jinping at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, has successfully held five editions since 2018. It helps pump up the world economy and provides an important platform for foreign businesses to tap into China’s immense market potential. This year’s CIIE is expected to attract guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations and more than 3,400 registered exhibitors and nearly 410,000 registered professional visitors. So far, more than 70 countries and international organizations across five continents have confirmed their participation in the Country Exhibition. During the exhibition, more than 400 products, technologies and services will be presented to the public for the first time.

News.Az