Azerbaijani eco-activists continue protest on Lachin road

Azerbaijani eco-activists and representatives of NGOs continue their protest in the city of Shusha - on the Lachin road, in protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Kyzylbulag gold deposits and Demirli copper-molybdenum deposits in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers, News.az reports.

Protesters shants slogans against ecological terror, illegal exploitation of deposits, and a meeting with the commander of Russian peacekeepers.


