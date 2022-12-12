Azerbaijani eco-activists continue protest on Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani eco-activists and representatives of NGOs continue their protest in the city of Shusha - on the Lachin road, in protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Kyzylbulag gold deposits and Demirli copper-molybdenum deposits in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers, News.az reports.

Protesters shants slogans against ecological terror, illegal exploitation of deposits, and a meeting with the commander of Russian peacekeepers.

News.Az