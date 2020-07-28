Azerbaijani economy minister: Armenia’s aggressive policy creates big obstacles for expansion of economic cooperation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite all efforts of Azerbaijan for ensuring regional development, Armenia’s aggressive policy creates big obstacles for the expansion of economic cooperation in the region and limits the full realization of the economic potential, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark at the 5th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Trend reports on July 28.

Stressing that Azerbaijan has an advantageous geographical position, the minister of economy informed the participants that having created a modern infrastructure, Azerbaijan turned into an international transport hub.

Jabbarov informed the participants of the event that over the past three decades, 20 percent of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan is under Armenia’s occupation and over a million people have become refugees and internally displaced persons.

“The Armenian armed forces have subjected the Azerbaijani positions, which were not on the front line zone, but on the border between the two countries, to the artillery fire since July 12,” the minister added.

“As a result, servicemen and civilians were killed and injured,” Jabbarov said. “Armenia’s provocation purposefully increases the tension around the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], the occupation policy of the neighboring country poses a big threat to the energy and transport megaprojects in the region.”

