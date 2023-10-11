Azerbaijani economy minister meets with OECD, WB representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov held a meeting with representatives of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank (WB) who are visiting Baku.

The OECD and WB representatives, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, discussed the improvement of state enterprises' activity with Minister Jabbarov, the Economy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides discussed the joint project "Analysis of corporate governance in Azerbaijan Investment Holding and state enterprises included in its portfolio", privatization and steps implemented in this direction, improvement of corporate governance and, in this context, other priority reforms.

In addition, the meeting provided information on measures to develop the non-oil sector, economic diversification, investment promotion and progressive improvement of the business environment in Azerbaijan, as well as the results achieved in these areas.

News.Az