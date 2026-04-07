NASA plans lunar base - PHOTO

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The new NASA administrator has unveiled an ambitious new strategy that could redefine the future of U.S. space exploration, including plans to establish a permanent base on the Moon and retire the long-debated Space Launch System (SLS).

According to a discussion featured by Aviation Week Network, journalists Joe Anselmo and Irene Klotz spoke with Michael Gold, who outlined key elements of the agency’s evolving approach, News.Az reports.

At the center of the new vision is the creation of a sustainable lunar base — a long-term presence on the Moon that would support scientific research, resource utilization, and future deep space missions. The initiative is expected to build on the groundwork laid by NASA’s Artemis program but shift toward a more commercially driven and cost-efficient model.

One of the most notable aspects of the plan is the potential retirement of the Space Launch System, a flagship rocket that has faced years of delays and cost overruns. The move would mark a major shift toward relying more heavily on private-sector launch providers, reflecting broader changes in the global space industry.

Michael Gold emphasized that partnerships with commercial companies will play a central role in achieving these goals, particularly in areas such as lunar infrastructure, transportation, and logistics.

If implemented, the strategy could accelerate the timeline for sustained human presence on the Moon while significantly reducing costs — but it may also spark debate in Washington over the future of government-led space programs.

The developments signal a turning point in U.S. space policy, with NASA moving toward a more flexible and commercially integrated model as it prepares for the next phase of lunar and deep space exploration.

News.Az