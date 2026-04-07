IRGC says it shot down US AGM-158B cruise missile, hostile drones over Iran - VIDEO

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC Aerospace Force said it had intercepted and destroyed an AGM-158B cruise missile over the village of Barzak, near Kashan, in Iran’s central Isfahan province, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

It also said its forces shot down an Israeli Orbiter drone over Sirik in the southern province of Hormozgan.

On Monday night, the Aerospace Force also downed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Qeshm Island in southern Iran, according to the statement.

Iran's IRGC Navy air defense shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone last night over Qeshm Island. pic.twitter.com/4jrt9Ye6VL — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 7, 2026

Press TV added that US and Israeli forces have deliberately targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure and energy facilities since what it described as an “unprovoked war of aggression” against the Islamic Republic began on 28 February.

Iran’s armed forces have responded with nearly 100 waves of retaliatory strikes, codenamed Operation True Promise 4. It said hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, along with drone attacks, have hit US and Israeli targets across the region.