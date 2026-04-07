Israeli airstrikes target 10 railway lines, bridges across Iran
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Israeli airstrikes targeted 10 railway lines and bridges across Iran on Tuesday, hours after Israel threatened attacks on rail infrastructure across the country
The attacks targeted sites allegedly used to transport weapons and missile launch platforms, News.Az reported, citing Anadolu Agency.
Iranian media reported US-Israeli strikes on railway infrastructure in multiple areas of the country.
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No information was yet available about casualties or damage.
The attacks came hours after the Israeli army warned Iranians not to travel by train and avoid train stations across the country.
By Nijat Babayev