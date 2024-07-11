Azerbaijani Embassy, UNDP Brussels office organize conference on COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium and the Brussels Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organized a Conference titled "COP29: Empowering Climate Action through Ambition, Implementation, and Inclusivity " in Brussels.



The event was attended by about 200 participants, including heads and staff of diplomatic missions accredited in Brussels, senior officials from various UN bodies and European Union institutions, representatives from influential think tanks on climate action, companies, and academic circles.The keynote speaker of the conference was Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and COP29 Lead Negotiator. He informed the participants about the priorities and initiatives of the COP29 Presidency, the strategy of the negotiation process, and the cooperation with international partners.During the panel discussions, senior officials from the European Commission's Directorate-General for Climate Action, UNDP, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the World Health Organization's Brussels offices highlighted the importance of raising ambitions, fulfilling commitments, ensuring inclusivity, and the joint action of all stakeholders for the success of the COP29 process.During his visit to Brussels, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev also held meetings with Minister of Energy of Belgium, and Special Envoys for Climate and Environment from the European Union and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium. The COP29 Lead Negotiator also gave interviews to prominent media agencies accredited in Brussels.

