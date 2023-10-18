Azerbaijani energy minister participates in third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is attending the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, the capital of China, News.Az reports.

The heads of state and government of several countries, international and regional organizations as well as high-ranking officials participate in the opening ceremony of the forum.

This year's edition, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, brings together more than 4,000 representatives from 114 countries and 30 international organizations.

The forum will feature a wide range of issues such as cooperation on Belt and Road Initiative, "green" development, digital economy, clean Silk Road, and maritime cooperation.

