Azerbaijani energy minister to attend Offshore Technology Conference in Houston

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will participate in the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, the US, from May 1-4.

Aliyev will address the conference to highlight Azerbaijan`s accomplishments in the oil and gas industry, energy resources of the Caspian Sea, and technologies applied in development of offshore resources, AzerTag reports.

The Offshore Technology Conference is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific an technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

News.Az

News.Az