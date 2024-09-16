Azerbaijani energy minister to attend OTS meeting in Bishkek

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov is scheduled to take part in the 4th meeting of the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday.

The meeting will feature discussions on cooperation between OTS member and observer countries in the field of energy, as well as the "OTS Energy Cooperation Program (2023-2027)" document, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.As part of the visit to Bishkek, Minister Shahbazov will also hold several bilateral meeting.

