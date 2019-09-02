Azerbaijani farmers to lose subsidies for false information on sown area

+ ↺ − 16 px

A farmer who has provided false information about the sown area to the E-Agriculture information system in Azerbaijan may be deprived of subsidies, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev said at a press conference Sept. 2, Trend reports.

He said that the information entered by the farmer into the system will be checked promptly.

"If the information entered into the system turns out to be false by 5 percent, the farmer will get the subsidy," he noted.

"However, if 20 percent of incorrect information is revealed, the amount of subsidy will be reduced by 30 percent. If the information is incorrect by 30-50 percent, then the farmer won’t receive subsidies during the year. If the information provided is 50 percent incorrect, the subsidies won’t be issued for two years," the deputy minister added.

News.Az

News.Az