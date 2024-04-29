Azerbaijani female chess player becomes European champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ulviyya Fataliyeva has been crowned European champion at the European Women's Chess Championship 2024 held in Rhodes, Greece, securing a gold medal for Azerbaıjan, News.Az reports.

Fataliyeva demonstrated exceptional skills by achieving a score of 8.5/10 against a field of highly rated and experienced female chess players.

In the final round, she defeated the top-seeded player from Georgia, Nino Batsiashvili, to claim the championship title.

The event, with 182 participants representing 35 federations, broke the participation record and became the largest European Women’s Chess Championship ever.

News.Az