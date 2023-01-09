Azerbaijani female chess player wins international tournament in China
Sports
Azerbaijani female chess player Gunay Mammadzade has become the winner of “The Belt and Road 2023 World Chess Woman's Summit” tournament held in the city of Xi'an, China, News.az reports.
After 11 rounds, she scored 8.5 points.
The tournament brought together 12 chess players from seven countries.