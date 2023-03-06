Azerbaijani female gymnasts claim three silvers at Gymnastic International Fellbach-Schmiden 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani female rhythmic gymnasts have captured three silver medals at the Gymnastic International Fellbach-Schmiden 2023 held in Germany, News.az reports.

The team of Azerbaijani gymnasts in group exercises, comprised of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova secured medals in the all-around event, as well as in the exercises with five ribbons and five balls respectively.

