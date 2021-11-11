Azerbaijani finance minister discloses expected benefits for taxpayers in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan envision benefits worth 50 million manat ($29.4 million) for taxpayers in 2022, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Nov. 11, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Sharifov made the remarks during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022 at a joint meeting of the committees on legal policy and state-building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission.

According to the minister, in this regard, the head of state established five priority areas.

News.Az