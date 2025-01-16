Azerbaijani FM: Armenia's extensive armament raises serious concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia’s large-scale armament amid the negotiation process raises serious concern,” said Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the briefing following the meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, News.az reports.

The minister noted that while both Azerbaijan and Georgia respect territorial integrity, Armenia does not adhere to this principle.Bayramov stressed that despite Armenia’s long-standing occupation policy, Azerbaijan had presented the peace proposal, adding that progress had been made regarding the peace negotiations in recent years.

News.Az