Azerbaijani FM attends NATO's 75th anniversary celebration

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of his working visit to Washington, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the celebration for NATO's 75th anniversary, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

On the sidelines of his working visit to Washington D.C., Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. @Bayramov_Jeyhun of the Republic of #Azerbaijan attended #NATO75 Anniversary Celebratory Event hosted by H.E. Mr. Joe Biden, @POTUS at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium where the founding… pic.twitter.com/G7VMt3pROf — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 10, 2024

Glad to join #NATO75 Anniversary Celebratory Event hosted by @POTUS in the margins of my working visit.



On the 75th anniversary of @NATO, with which we have beneficial cooperation under PfP programme, we look forward to continuing our partnership to contribute to int'l security. pic.twitter.com/d4oGdrSJRu — Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) July 10, 2024

The celebratory event hosted by US President Joe Biden the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium where the founding Washington Treaty of NATO was signed on 4 April 1949.FM Bayramov expressed satisfaction with his participation in the celebratory event.“Glad to join NATO’s 75th Anniversary Celebratory Event hosted by US President Joe Biden in the margins of my working visit. On the 75th anniversary of NATO, with which we have beneficial cooperation under PfP programme, we look forward to continuing our partnership to contribute to international security,” the top diplomat said on X.

News.Az