Azerbaijani FM: Azerbaijan can consider Russia's proposal regarding COVID-19 vaccine

Azerbaijan, as a member of the World Health Organization (WHO), adheres to this organization’s recommendations and methods of treatment in eradicating COVID-19 and protection of the health of citizens, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his interview with TASS on Aug. 25.

"Being interested in purchasing a vaccine, we can consider the proposals of our Russian colleagues in connection with the cooperation in this sphere as soon as the necessary procedures for the recognition of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, primarily by the WHO, are over,” the minister said.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan, like many countries, was forced to take unprecedented measures to protect its citizens from the spread of the coronavirus.

"A strict quarantine regime was introduced in the country, funds were allocated from the state budget to support low-income citizens,” the minister added. “Own production of medical masks was quickly established, ten modular hospitals were built in Baku and different districts of the country.”

