Azerbaijani FM discusses COP29 preparations with UN official

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Gwi Yeop Son.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and various UN specialized structures, as well as preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).The Minister noted that Azerbaijan has been fruitfully cooperating with the UN and its specialized structures for many years. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) occupy a special place in the cooperation agenda, and Azerbaijan's voluntary submission of regular reports on the implementation of the SDG agenda is an indicator of the importance the country attaches to this direction.Furthermore, it was emphasized that humanitarian demining, which is one of the most important security challenges faced by the country in the post-conflict period, has been declared the 18th National Sustainable Development Goal, and given the urgency of this problem for many countries, this initiative is constantly promoted within the UN framework.Also, it was noted that for many years Azerbaijan has been promoting the direction of combating climate change, as well as the issue of environmental protection, an indicator of which is the application of "green" technologies, including the concepts of "smart village", "smart city" in large-scale reconstruction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.Stressing that this year is remarkable for the country's chairmanship in COP29, Jeyhun Bayramov noted further expansion of cooperation with the UN in this direction. It was emphasized that, like all the efforts the country makes to combat global threats, the COP29 chairmanship is an inclusive and result-oriented process.Moreover, it was also noted that the World Urban Development Forum and World Environment Day will be held in Azerbaijan in 2026.Gwi Yeop Son emphasized that even though Azerbaijan has limited time to prepare for COP29, the results achieved so far are admirable. It was noted that the UN welcomes Azerbaijan's active participation in promoting multilateralism as well as a demonstration of an innovative and creative approach. The importance of focusing on regional consequences of climate change, especially water-related risks, within the process was noted.The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az