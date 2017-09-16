Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Laos graduates of Azerbaijani universities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with a group of Laos graduates of Azerbaijani educational facilities as part of an official visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Laos.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that education occupies a special place in bilateral humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Laos, and it is important to continue the historic cooperation in this field. He also said that during his official visit to Laos, the sides expressed mutual goodwill for the development of relations in the field of education.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, head of the International Relations Committee of Lao's ruling party, the governor of Attepou province, Deputy Foreign Minister and Deputy Minister of Mining and Energy noted the foundation of a bridge of friendship between Azerbaijan and Laos and thanked Azerbaijan for support and assistance at different times. They also noted that the Laos graduates of Azerbaijan's educational facilities current occupy high posts in various government agencies in Laos.

They also initiated the creation of the Association of Laos who have been educated in Azerbaijan. Minister Mammadyarov stressed that the establishment of the Association would contribute to the expansion of humanitarian cooperation, in particular in the field of education, and expressed his support for the initiative.

News.Az

