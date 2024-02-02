Azerbaijani FM: For first time in 30 years, conditions for peace with Armenia have been created

Azerbaijani FM: For first time in 30 years, conditions for peace with Armenia have been created

Azerbaijani FM: For first time in 30 years, conditions for peace with Armenia have been created

+ ↺ − 16 px

“For the first time in 30 years, conditions for peace with Armenia have been created,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov as he met with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

They stressed the significance of interparliamentary cooperation, ongoing political engagement, and reciprocal visits between the two countries. The two also discussed the future of bilateral economic ties, emphasizing energy, the green economy, tourism, agriculture, education, and joint ventures, among other topics.

Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan`s environmental protection measures, transition to renewable energy sources, and hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), stressing the country’s international responsibilities.

Minister Bayramov pointed out Azerbaijan`s transport potential and the development prospects of the Middle Corridor, a crucial route for international transportation through Central Asia.

FM Bayramov underscored Azerbaijan`s reliability as a partner of the EU and its member states. He emphasized that the application of double standards and an unfair approach to the country hinder the establishment of sustainable peace in the region. He also said that the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the refusal to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation served no purpose for the dialogue.

The Minister criticized the provision of military aid to Armenia and favoritism shown by the European Union and some member states, stating that such actions divert attention from establishing a sustainable peace process in the South Caucasus region.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on other current issues and topics of shared interest.

News.Az