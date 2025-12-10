Azerbaijani FM heads to Hungary on working visit
Photo: Azertac
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed for a working visit to Hungary on Wednesday, the ministry reported on its X account.
During the visit, the third meeting of the Azerbaijan–Hungary Strategic Dialogue will be held on December 11, alongside meetings between Bayramov and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, as well as other high-level officials, News.Az reports.