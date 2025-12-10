Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM heads to Hungary on working visit

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM heads to Hungary on working visit
Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed for a working visit to Hungary on Wednesday, the ministry reported on its X account.

During the visit, the third meeting of the Azerbaijan–Hungary Strategic Dialogue will be held on December 11, alongside meetings between Bayramov and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, as well as other high-level officials, News.Az reports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      