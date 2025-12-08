Azerbaijan's Top Diplomat briefs Iranian counterpart on latest developments in peace agenda with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, detailed information was provided to Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi regarding the latest developments related to the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that, in addition to bilateral cooperation, discussions were held on expanding trilateral formats with several regional countries in terms of implementing both political and economic projects.

The minister added that he exchanged information with his counterpart about the situation in the Middle East: “It was once again emphasized that Azerbaijan and Iran support peace and stability in the region.”

J. Bayramov further stated that this visit will make an even greater contribution to relations between the two countries.

News.Az