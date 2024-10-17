Azerbaijani FM heads to Türkiye to participate in a "3+3" format meeting
On October 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov embarked on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye, says the Ministry, News.Az reports.
According to the Ministry, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to participate and deliver a speech at the "3+3" format meeting in Istanbul on October 18.
Additionally, bilateral meetings are also planned to be held during the visit.
