Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM heads to Türkiye to participate in a "3+3" format meeting

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM heads to Türkiye to participate in a 3+3 format meeting

On October 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov embarked on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye, says the Ministry, News.Az reports.

According to the Ministry, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to participate and deliver a speech at the "3+3" format meeting in Istanbul on October 18.

Additionally, bilateral meetings are also planned to be held during the visit.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      