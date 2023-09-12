Azerbaijani FM informs UNECE Executive Secretary about ecological terrorism in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to the Swiss Confederation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean, News.az reports.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, as well as Azerbaijan’s progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The UNECE Executive Secretary hailed Azerbaijan’s proactive position in the UN system agencies, as well as the country’s contribution to the organization’s activity.

The discussions also revolved around the progress made within Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) for 2023, issues for expansion of cooperation with SPECA member states, facilitation of trade and transport.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan had entered a qualitatively new stage of strategic development for 2022-2030 in the post-pandemic and post-conflict periods. He also provided information about Azerbaijan’s National Priorities for Development by 2030, saying that the country’s strategic goals are strongly linked to SDGs.

FM Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s restoration and reconstruction projects implemented in the liberated territories, including turning the liberated territories into “net zero emission” zone by 2050, creation of the green energy zone, use of renewable energy sources, creation of the “Smart city” and “Smart village” conceptions, sustainable management of transboundary water resources, and increase of green areas.

He briefed the Executive Secretary about the ecological terrorism committed by Armenia, destructions as a result of occupation, significant mine threats in the region, as well as efforts towards elimination of consequences of the occupation.

The minister also stressed the importance of providing joint support for the implementation of the projects aimed at fulfilling tasks arising from the SDGs.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az