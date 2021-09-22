Azerbaijani FM: International community should put pressure on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Our principled position is that the international community must pressure Armenia to abandon its revanchist approaches and instead seize the unique opportunity for sustainable peace and development. There is no alternative to the full implementation of trilateral statements, removing all consequences of the war and building a prosperous future for all countries and peoples in the region," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in remarks to the 37th meeting of the GUAM Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs (CMFA).

"The application of international law is a condition for peace, security and development. Unfortunately, the protracted conflicts in the territories of the GUAM member states continue to pose a threat to peace and security, and these conflicts must be resolved on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states," the minister said.

News.Az





News.Az