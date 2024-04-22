Azerbaijani FM left for official visit to Czech Republic
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to the Czech Republic, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, News.Az reports.
As part of the visit, meetings of Jeyhun Bayramov with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky and other high-ranking officials are planned.