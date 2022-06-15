Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM made post on first anniversary of Shusha Declaration

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister made a post on the first anniversary of the Shusha Declaration, News.az reports.

“We proudly celebrate the first anniversary of the historical Shusha declaration on allied relations between the fraternal countries- Turkiye and Azerbaijan. We implement the slogan “one nation, two states” not with words, but actions. Long live Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and alliance!” the post reads.


