News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Shusha Declaration
Tag:
Shusha Declaration
Is a military alliance of Turkic states possible? - Expert Opinions
21 Oct 2024-00:10
Azerbaijan, Türkiye marks 3 years since signing landmark Shusha Declaration
15 Jun 2024-10:36
Shusha Declaration is roadmap for activities in all areas between Azerbaijan and Türkiye: Minister
28 Oct 2023-08:32
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan
20 Sep 2023-02:45
Two years pass since signing of Shusha Declaration
14 Jun 2023-20:26
Turkish President: Our relations further strengthened by signing of Shusha Declaration will continue to be biggest guarantee for peace and stability in our region in future
27 May 2023-18:10
Azerbaijani-Turkish union is ready to prevent Iran's threats: military expert
06 Dec 2022-16:38
Azerbaijani FM made post on first anniversary of Shusha Declaration
15 Jun 2022-10:49
President of Azerbaijan signs law approving Shusha Declaration
12 Feb 2022-10:31
Turkiye's President Erdogan approves Shusha Declaration
11 Feb 2022-16:46
Latest News
Sony unveils Hyperpop PS5 covers, DualSense controllers
EU to rule on Google’s $32B Wiz acquisition by Feb. 10
Strong 5.5 earthquake strikes near Ecuador, Peru border
Japan Airlines revises schedule after plane damaged at JFK
Georgia to confront BBC over disputed chemical agent claims
3.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest, California
French farmers block Paris roads over Mercosur deal
Watch:
Mayon Volcano shows rising activity with new lava dome
Drone attack hits oil tanker off Kastamonu coast
3.1-magnitude earthquake jolts western Georgia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31