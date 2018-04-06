Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM meets his Yemen counterpart

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Yemen counterpart Abdulmalek Al-Mikhlafi.

During the meeting the ministers recalled that many students from Yemen study in Azerbaijan. The sides discussed education scholarships, humanitarian cooperation based on historical ties of the two peoples.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

