Azerbaijani FM meets his Yemen counterpart
- 06 Apr 2018 08:04
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Politics
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Yemen counterpart Abdulmalek Al-Mikhlafi.
During the meeting the ministers recalled that many students from Yemen study in Azerbaijan. The sides discussed education scholarships, humanitarian cooperation based on historical ties of the two peoples.
News.Az