Azerbaijani FM meets with Armenian counterpart in Arlington

A bilateral meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan kicked off in Arlington, Virginia, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.

The meeting’s agenda includes the draft agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Earlier, the US State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, said that the talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the US will continue until June 29.

