Azerbaijani FM meets with delegation of US Caspian Policy Center

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation of US Caspian Policy Center (CPC), which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told News.az.

According to the ministry, the political, economic, security situation in the Caspian Sea region, issues and prospects of cooperation in the field of research in these areas were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov, speaking about the importance of conducting scientific and analytical research in the region, of which Azerbaijan is a part, noted that the country attaches great importance to issues of cooperation with think tanks. Moreover, confidence was expressed that the establishment of close cooperation and the development of ties with think tanks operating in Azerbaijan will contribute to the activities of the CPC.

The minister also spoke in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-Karabakh conflict period, the large-scale renovation and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the steps taken towards normalization of relations with Armenia, as well as the activities to promote the peace agenda and current challenges.

It was brought to attention that Armenia's evasion from fulfilling its obligations under the agreements poses a threat to ensuring lasting peace and security in the region, normalization of relations between the two countries.

The importance of Azerbaijan's decision to establish a border checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road was also highlighted.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

