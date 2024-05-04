Azerbaijani FM meets with his Turkish colleague

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the meeting, the satisfaction was expressed with the current high level of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, it was emphasized that the Shusha Declaration played the role of a road map for the comprehensive development of cooperation between the two countries. Consensus was expressed that framework mechanisms such as the Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, political consultations between ministries of foreign affairs and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation play an important role in ensuring sustainable, stable and long-term cooperation. Against the backdrop of current geopolitical realities, the importance of the Middle Corridor in cargo transportation between East and West was discussed. It was emphasized that the allied relations of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are manifested at multilateral platforms, such as the UN, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States, and the importance of continuing and strengthening coordinated activities and mutual support between our fraternal countries was noted. The Turkish side was informed about the current state of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process, the latest events, including the results achieved within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state commission on the delimitation of the state border. Other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

News.Az